Dozens of cars line up at Joplin Salvation Army drive thru

JOPLIN, Mo.–Santa Claus is coming a little early for hundreds of Joplin area families.

Dozens of cars waited to pick up toys and holiday food in a line that trailed around the block at the headquarters for the Salvation Army.

350 families signed up for Christmas assistance this year–folks who needed a little extra help.That includes Joann Downey, who is very grateful to the Salvation Army.

“You’ve seen the line. It took us, we were over there and it took us an hour and 15 minutes to get here. Was it worth it? It’s worth it.” said Downey.

Salvation Army organizers say this wouldn’t be possible without community help, including angel tree gifts, corporate donations, and the volunteers who help organize and distribute the gifts and food.