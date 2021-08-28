JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens gathered in Downtown Joplin for an annual festival celebrating inclusion.

Saturday kicked off JoMo Pride Inc.’s JoMo Pridefest on Joplin Avenue between fourth and sixth.

Dozens of food and clothing vendors lined Joplin Avenue for visitors to shop in support of the LGBTQ-Plus community.

Local entertainers took to the stage for the Bodegas Mainstage Kick Off Show with Miss Gay America.

Chris Lehman, Nclusion Plus, says, “I think it allows people to kind of not be so fearful kind of express themselves or express their gender expression or their identities. It allows them to be a little more open kind of know that you’re in a safe space.”

Larry McGhee, JoMo Pride Inc Treasurer, says, “Each year there’s more and more people that come out to us to see what’s going on. We try to have a bigger event each and every year.”

There will be an adult show Saturday night at Blackthorn that will run until 1 A.M.

Sunday there will be a drag brunch at Blackthorn from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

JoMo Pride will also host pride in the park Sunday from Noon-6 P.M. at Landreth Park.