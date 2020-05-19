ARMA, Ks. — Dozens gather outside the Arma City Council Chambers Monday evening to rally for their police chief, whose job is on the line.

What started this?

Earlier this month some City Council members voted to not re-appoint Police Chief Howard Camp.

And that news didn’t sit well for many Arma residents — he’s someone they’ve known who has helped their community for 20 years.

The parking lot was full Monday evening outside the Arma City Council Chambers.

Everyone there to support one of their boy in blue.

At their last City Council meeting on May 4th, three of the five city council members voted to not re-appoint Chief Howard Camp.

Chief Howard Camp, Arma Police, said, “For reasons I don’t know at this time. And I feel like I’m fighting for my job.”

Chief Camp has served the Arma community for about 20 years.

And he feels that his commitment goes without saying.

“I’m dedicated to the people in this town. Any calls that they have, I’m here for the kids. I’m here for the school, my family lives here, they we’re all brought up here.”

Advocates for Chief Camp rallied for the council to reinstate him, holding signs and passing around a petition.

Getting people to sign in-favor of keeping the chief was easy.

Crystal Fox, Petition Organizer, said, “People are hopping all over them. My husband is running around with another set. When I hold them up people are like come on over, I’m very happy.”

Council members called in residents to advocate for Chief Camp before breaking into an executive session.

And the city leaders listened to their constituents.

After a unanimous vote, chief camp isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m sorry to be kind of emotional but I have a lot of family and friends here and I do want to thank everybody that has showed up to support. Thank you very very much,” said Camp.

Chief Camp is looking forward to continuing to support his community, and calls this moment a victory for Arma residents.