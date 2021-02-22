Downtown workspace getting renovation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A downtown building dedicated to helping local business grow is adding a new program designed to attract even one-person operations.

Going to work often means a 9-5 schedule, under a big roof with many co-workers. It’s a price proposition for a beginning business, and thanks to a new option something they may not need to commit to right away.

Doug Hunt, Joplin Chamber, said, “A powerful tool in economic development.”

It’s the new co-working space under renovation in the Newman Innovation Center. Rows of cubicles and collaborative space you can rent without a long term lease.

“A month or two – or like we’ve got one gentleman that’s going to come in for about three days to host an online training type thing. So we are being as flexible as possible for business and especially new start-up businesses.”

Joplin Chamber President Toby Teeter points out the program provides many features a new business needs without having to pay extra bills.

Toby Teeter, Joplin Chamber President, said, “They’re able to share assets they have a shared break room a shared conference room and we have internet and Wi-Fi.”

Prices start at just $150 a month, giving that new business or remote worker extra support and a chance to network with others with similar needs.

“The collaboration among the business in the incubator is a pretty powerful elements well,” said Hunt.

The space was designed to handle pandemic spacing and sanitation requirements. The remodeling is nearly done and they hope to officially launch in the coming weeks.