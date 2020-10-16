Downtown Joplin flashlight walking tour

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you are looking for something to do during this Halloween season downtown Joplin has you covered. The Paranormal Science Lab is teaming up with the Downtown Joplin Alliance to create a flashlight light walking tour.

The tour will be a mile walk as they cover the old history of the streets and buildings and even tell some ghost stories that took place in Joplin. The group recommends you bring a good pair of shoes, personal flashlights, and a light jacket.

Lisa Martin, Paranormal Science Lab, said, “It preserves history, there’s a lot of that people don’t know happened here and we drive by all the time. And those so many things to stop and see and enjoy the businesses but the history and a few ghost stories that come out of it.”

If you are interested the tour will start Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at 2nd and Main Street and tickets are $10 per person.