Before they can start a new courts building in downtown Joplin, crews have to tear down some existing buildings.

Two homes northeast of 7th and Byers are coming down.

County officials bought the two lots to make way for a new legal center.

Voters approved an extension of a quarter-cent sales tax last April to pay for what’s estimated to be a $34 million project.

That will also fund improvements at the county courthouse in Carthage and an addition to the county jail.