Downtown Alliance gets grant to preserve historic buildings

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is being awarded a grant to save historic properties in the area.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance is being awarded a $100,000 Historic Preservation Grant from the 17-72 Foundation.

Money from the grant will be used to create a fund for rehabilitating and saving historic properties called the endangered property program.

The goal is to reactivate usable space in the downtown area by assessing properties, addressing underlying issues like structural problems, and conducting feasibility studies.

Lori Haun, Executive Director Joplin Downtown Alliance, said, “We find that a lot of the downtown buildings people are interested in, but there may be questions associated with them that your average person doesn’t know the answer to and so the properties become less and less valuable because they’re not sure about environmental issues or structural issues and things like that.”

Haun says there a variety of endangered properties in the downtown area, including the Carnegie Library, the Robertson, and the Olivia.

She also says while the alliance hasn’t identified specific properties yet, their focus is continuing growth downtown.