Downstream Resort to remain open to those impacted by weather

FOUR STATE AREA — Downstream Casino Resort Hotel will remain open for motorists or residents in the area who may be currently affected by inclement weather.

The casino portion of the property will stay open, but with reduced power usage. The Red Oak Restaurant and Spring River Buffet will be closed to help reduce power, but limited food outlets will be available.

Tribe leaders say they have been in contact with local power and energy companies. Downstream is on a designated power grid, complete with backup generators.