Downstream Reopens May 21 with Strict COVID-19 Safety Protocols

QUAPAW, Okla. – Downstream Casino and Resort is planning to reopen this coming Memorial Day weekend and like many casinos, some temporary changes can be expected.

Here is the Initial Phase I Reopening Schedule for the Memorial Day weekend:

· May 21 Thursday 10am – Midnight

· May 22 Friday 10am – 2am

· May 23 Saturday 10am – 2am

· May 24 Sunday 10am – Midnight

· May 25 Monday 10am – Midnight

After Memorial weekend the hours are as follows:

· Sunday – Thursday 10am – Midnight

· Friday/Saturday 10am – 2am

Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but masks will be available from the casino. Health & sanitation protocols are also in place to keep guests safe and healthy, and we ask that everyone observe adequate social distancing of at least six feet.

Downstream will be opening only three floors of hotel rooms in the Kappa Tower and one floor in the Osotouy Tower to begin with. We will gradually open more rooms and floors, as we determine the safety and effectiveness of our stringent cleaning protocols.

Initially, restaurants and bars will be limited to:

· Wa-Na-Bée-Déa Food Court and Snack Bar

· Legends Sports Bar

· Ma-Kó-Sha Coffee Shop & Bakery

The other restaurants will begin to open during Phase 2.

Gaming will initially be limited to:

· 6 table games, and a craps table

· A reduced number of slot machines to allow for proper social distancing

The Poker Room may open up during Phase 3 of the reopening.

Initially, during Phase 1, there will be none of the following:

· Valet parking service

· Concerts

· Gift Shop

· Daily line bus runs

Downstream Casino Resort is ready and anxious to welcome back our great team members who have been out on furlough and our valued guests who we also missed tremendously. We are confident you will enjoy all of the enhancements we have put in place to ensure you continue to enjoy the improved version of Downstream Casino Resort.