Downstream helping support Hope 4 You

JOPLIN, Mo. — Downstream is giving guests an opportunity to support Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.

To participate, guests must sign up for the special Treasured Chests Program.

There’s one chance Tuesday, and there’s another chance on October 20th to support the cause.

Barry Linduff, Downstream, said, “It’s important for Downstream Casino Resort to be involved in the community, especially in 2020 with all the things like reduced funding for different programs like this. We think it’s important for us to step up and be involved in those programs that might otherwise miss the benefit of being funded otherwise.”

All money raised by the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation stays in the local Four State Region to help uninsured and underinsured women get the mammograms they need.