Downstream Casino to open Memorial Day Weekend with altered hours

Downstream Casino _1311656189105227621

QUAPAW, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Downstream Casino Resort is set to re-open May 21st with some different hours, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Here is the Initial Phased One Re-opening for that long weekend:

  • Limited Food and Beverage
  • Opening Casino Floor Schedule:
    • May 21 Thursday 2:00 pm – Midnight
    • May 22 Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 am
    • May 23 Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 am
    • May 24 Sunday 10:00 am – Midnight
    • May 25 Monday 10:00 am – Midnight

After Memorial weekend the hours are as follows:

  • Sunday – Thursday 10:00 am – Midnight
  • Friday/Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 am

Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but some will be available from the casino.

Health & Sanitation Protocols are also in place to keep guests safe and healthy.

