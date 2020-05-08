Downstream Casino to open Memorial Day Weekend with altered hours

QUAPAW, Okla. (KSNF/KODE) — Downstream Casino Resort is set to re-open May 21st with some different hours, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Here is the Initial Phased One Re-opening for that long weekend:

Limited Food and Beverage

Opening Casino Floor Schedule: May 21 Thursday 2:00 pm – Midnight May 22 Friday 10:00 am – 2:00 am May 23 Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 am May 24 Sunday 10:00 am – Midnight May 25 Monday 10:00 am – Midnight



After Memorial weekend the hours are as follows:

Sunday – Thursday 10:00 am – Midnight

Friday/Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 am

Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but some will be available from the casino.

Health & Sanitation Protocols are also in place to keep guests safe and healthy.