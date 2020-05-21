Downstream Casino to Begin Phased Reopening

QUAPAW, Okla. — One of the Four State’s biggest entertainment destinations is officially open for business.

Downstream Casino Resort opened its doors this morning after being shut down for nearly 70 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. Quapaw Tribal Chairman John Berrey says a host of changes have been made in both the casino as well as the hotel in order to observe C.D.C. safety protocols.

Berrey says the re-opening is being done on a phased basis for the safety of both customers and employees. And he says no one, either customer or employee, will be allowed on the floor if they have a temperature at or above 100.4.

“We brought back about 600 of the 900 we furloughed, when they were furloughed we paid their health insurance for them and I’ll tell you, people are excited to be back to work,” said Berrey.

Downstream General Manger Jani Cummings says, “We also have an on site clinic so we can test our team members for COVID which is a great, great opportunity for us, and we’ve made sure that masks are available for every guest that comes in the door if they did not bring one with them, all of my team members on the floor will wear masks during phase one, that’s mandatory, it’s not an option.”



“Removed 500 machines, either some are out of service or some have been removed from the floor, in our hotel we use every other floor, that way, when people go out, we use the alternate floor and we clean the whole floor, so we’re trying to think ahead and take precautions to make things clean.”

Memorial day weekend hours are as follows, the casino resort will be open until midnight tonight, open 10 A.M. To 2 A.M. Friday and Saturday, and 10 A.M. to midnight on Sunday and Monday.