Downstream Casino helps administer covid-19 vaccines

FOUR STATE AREA — Downstream Casino Resort administers covid vaccines to dozens of residents Wednesday.

Shots were given to Downstream employees, their family members, tribal members and family of tribal members. Downstream was approached by Northeastern Tribal Health Systems in Miami, who had an abundance of vaccines and needed help getting them distributed. General Manager Stuart Grayson says they’re honored to do their part.

Stuart Grayson, Downstream General Manager, said, “It makes us extremely happy that we can take part in this. That we can we can offer this to everybody. I think we’re one of the first in the area to do something like this, so, we’re very happy. We want to be able to do our part to keep keep everybody safe. To make sure we’re getting this vaccine out to as many people as possible.”

Downstream will be hosting another vaccination event next month on April 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the pavilion. This event will be open to anyone who wants a vaccine. No appointment is necessary, just walk into the casino and there will be signs pointing you where to go.