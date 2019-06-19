Downstream Casino donates canned items to area food banks and pantries

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A local casino is helping fight hunger in the four-state area.

Downstream Casino is distributing 20 tons of canned food to eight different food banks and pantries, in five counties. That includes Ottawa, Cherokee, Crawford, and Jasper along with Benton and Washington Counties in Arkansas. Crosslines Ministries in Joplin was the first recipient of a donation Tuesday. The organization says roughly 1,900 people within the community depend on food items they provide. Donations from the general public are always welcome.

Rodney Rambo, Crosslines Ministries Executive Director says, “So everything we give out here at Crosslines is because of the generosity of the community, so we accept food donations, as well as clothing, housewares, and of course financial gifts is the means by which we operate. So, we appreciate the generous donations of the members of our community provide.”

According to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food insecurity in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma has increased in the last several years. All three states are near the top of the list for food-insecure areas in the nation.