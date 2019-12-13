Downstream Casino and Quapaw Nation donate 25 tons of food

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business is making sure that Four State families in need have something to put on the table this holiday season.

Downstream Casino and Resort and the Quapaw Nation have donated 25 tons of canned food to 14 food banks across the Four States over the past two days.

One of the final drop off locations was Crosslines Ministries in Joplin.

And Rodney Rambo says it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Rodney Rambo, Executive Director, Crosslines Ministries, said, “Right now we’re experiencing some of the highest numbers we’ve ever seen with folks coming here uh just on a daily basis, long lines at the door each day and so getting towards the end of the year, you know, food can get a little thin and we’ve really come to rely on the graciousness of downstream this time of year.”

Downstream makes a food donation here every six months, usually there are cans left over from the last drop off, but not this time.

Beth Newman, Crosslines Pantry Manager, said, “So since January of this year, we have seen an increase in, about twice as many, people are coming to the pantry per month then we had been having so we doubled our numbers since January so having this food come in today is just a huge blessing.”

“Their donation makes up a very high percentage of the canned goods we give out all year long, so super so super thankful of them,” said Rambo.