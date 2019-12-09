Dover Hill Park to be Location of New Joplin School

JOPLIN– City leaders and Joplin School District leaders announce plans for the new combined Columbia and West Central school.

The new school will be where the current Dover Hill Park is on 17 acres of land.

The district had been trying to figure out what to do about both schools then came to the conclusion, they simply needed a new building.

They started their search this past summer for the location.

Issues at both schools have plagued the Joplin School District for months now.

COLUMBIA ELEMENTARY ISSUES

At Columbia Elementary, members found significant structural problems in multiple areas of the building, including the school’s safe room. They also found the 90-year-old structure was on too small of acreage.

WEST CENTRAL ISSUES

Meanwhile, at West Central Elementary School, members voiced concerns with how close the building was to 7th Street, ADA insufficiency and too small of acreage.

The committee is recommending the district combine West Central and Columbia Elementary Schools at a new site that would house 450 students. That would cost the district $19.6 million.

If the board approves either of these projects, they could be paid for through a no tax bond issue that would go on the April 2020 ballot.