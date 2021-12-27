Double Life Sentences in 2020 Cherokee County Double Homicide

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2020 double murder. Mark Hopkins II, 30, was sentenced Monday to two life sentences. Those sentences will run concurrently.

Back in November, he plead guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. Those charges stem from a June 2020 incident at Northwest 19th and Cardinal Lane, between Columbus and Scammon.

When authorities arrived at the home that morning, they found the bodies of Blaze Swank, 27, and Kylan Shook, 19. Both had been shot.