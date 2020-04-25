Dorthy Stucky Halley receive Lifetime Service Award

TOPEKA, Kan. — A southeast Kansas woman is being recognized for her work with crime victims.

Dorthy Stucky Halley has received the new Lifetime Service Award from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Going forward, the award will be named in honor of Halley.

She is retiring after serving 12 years as Director of the Attorney General’s Victims Services Division and the State’s Victim Rights Coordinator.

She has worked in the field of domestic violence prevention since 1986, serving as the Executive Director of Safehouse in Pittsburg for more than a decade.

Halley also was the practicum director and assistant professor in social work a Pitt State from 1997 to 2007.

The Attorney General also recognized Darcy Wilford of the Labette County Attorney’s Office as this year’s outstanding system-based victim advocate.