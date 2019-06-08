Donor matches crowd funding donations in June to Downtown Joplin arts center

JOPLIN, MO. - Connect2Culture's crowd funding campaign is off to a hot start.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match all crowd funding donations made towards the building of the arts center for the entire month of June. Connect2Culture announced on Monday they have reached $14.5 million in their fundraising efforts. And they hope this is only the beginning.

"Really, the key to this effort is to just continue the momentum and to get more people involved. We're looking for donations of any size to contribute to the project," says Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture.

The total goal is to reach $16 million to build the arts center. The center will be built on the parking lot at Memorial Hall in Downtown Joplin.

