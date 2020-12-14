Donations for seniors are being requested

JOPLIN, Mo. — Meals on Wheels is in need of donations and volunteers this holiday season.

The area agency on aging region Ten X delivers 5,000 meals to homebound seniors in four counties.

This year the agency is asking for pet food donations for seniors.

They are also asking for monetary donations since they have seen a drop in funding from the state.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help deliver meals.

Jennifer Shotwell, Chief Executive Officer Area Agency On Aging Region X

“if you are still looking to donate your time we desperately need volunteers that are healthy and that will follow our protocols to get meals out to our most vulnerable seniors.”

To keep seniors safe they’re checking temperatures of volunteers and having them wear masks and gloves during deliveries.

If anyone is interested in volunteering call your local senior center.

