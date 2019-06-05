Donation helps Crowder College move closer to finishing expansion project in Cassville

NEOSHO, Mo. - A generous donation helps a local community college take the next steps in completing an expansion project.

The Crowder College Foundation received a donation of $150,000 from the Sunderland Foundation. It will fund the current $2.1 million renovation and expansion project at the Cassville Campus. That includes more student and faculty work space, a book store, and a student commons area. The college will use a portion of its current reserves to fund the project and more than $1.3 million that was appropriated last year by the Missouri General Assembly. School leaders say they appreciate the fact that an out-of-state organization has contributed to the project, as the donors are based out of Overland Park, Kansas.



"For an out-of-state foundation to contribute funds to rural Southwest Missouri and to this project in particular, kind of demonstrates that they understand the value of education and being able to expand our offerings, specifically here in Cassville," says Jim Cullumber, Crowder College Director of Institutional Advancement.

The expansion project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

