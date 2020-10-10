NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The National Network To End Domestic Violence says that one-in-three women and one-in-four men have or will be victims of domestic violence in their lifetime.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma wants the community to know there are resources available to them.

They provide advocacy, counseling, legal services, an emergency shelter, among other things to residents of Ottawa, Delaware, and Craig Counties.

Most recently, the Crisis Center has started a Children’s Advocacy Group that serves 50 to 80 children a year.

Kelsey Samuels, Executive Director, said, “Our child advocate does a lot of games and activities that are really centered around emotional health and just helping them kind of talk about it and process it and really have those conversations of understanding and realizing that this may have happened, but it’s not their fault and she can link them with counseling services and we just try to meet all of those emotional needs for them as well.”

Samuels says its always a good time, not just during the month of October, to check on relatives and friends who may be going through a hard time.

If you’d like to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Program or the Community Crisis Center, they can be contacted at 918-540-2275