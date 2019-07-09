Domestic disturbance leads to police standoff

A Joplin man and a woman are behind bars after a disturbance escalates into a stand-off with police.

Just before 8 Monday night, Joplin Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2200 block of South Jackson.

Jason Price, 37, ran into a neighbor’s home and barricaded himself inside. Price began threatening officers as they surrounded the house with SWAT on stand-by.

Police eventually negotiated with Price and arrested him. He is charged with domestic assault.

A woman involved in the disturbance was also arrested on an active warrant. Her name has not been released, as she is a victim of domestic assault.

The investigation is on-going, and more charges could be filed.