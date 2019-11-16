Doing Good Project helps area schools

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — One woman in Southwest Missouri is giving back to the teachers in her community.

Savannah groves is the founder of the Doing Good Project.

Each month, she will go to a school in Diamond or Granby and personally drop-off school supplies to the teachers.

Her goal is to be a helping hand to the community and give thanks to those who impact a child’s education.

Today, groves was at Diamond High School and delivered 28 school supply goodie bags to their classrooms.

The term, doing good comes from the first letters of Diamond and Granby.

These cities are in the service area for GTC Broadband — a telephone company Groves’ family has owned since 1930.

Currently, she is the marketing manager of the business.

And she wanted to put something into her budget that would genuinely benefit the community.

“it’s where my dad grew up and its where my grandparents lived and so it really means a lot to be able to give back to a community thats given so much to me and my family.”

On Friday, groves went to diamond high school to dropped off 28 goodie bags full of school supplies and first aid kits provided by Mitchell’s Drug Store in Neosho.

Karen Hayes, teacher at Diamond High School said, “It’s like Christmas. When she came in there, I was like ‘woah, what’s going on?’ I forgot she was coming. She had this bag, colored tissue and just exciting.”

Every goodie bag is personalized to what the teacher needs in their classroom.

Mrs. Hayes received pencils, white board markers and erasers.

“We don’t always get special appreciation, once and a while, but this was extra special to come straight to our school,” said Hayes.

“These teachers pour so much of themselves in their own resources and finances into these students,” said Groves.

Groves hopes to be a helping hand to the teachers and make their lives a little bit easier.

“Often times the teachers are overlooked and so i really wanted to do something that would benefit them and when you are helping the teachers you really are helping to benefit the students too,” said Groves.