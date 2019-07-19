Dogs travel to Third Thursday for aquatic competition

JOPLIN, Mo. – Dogs from across the country travel to the four states for a little competition.

DockDogs WorldWide was out at Third Thursday in Joplin to host a big air and extreme vertical challenge for dogs. Young pups to senior dogs all had the chance to jump as high and as far as they could into a 40 foot pool. And whether it’s their first event or a trained professional, any dog had the opportunity to compete.

“If you’ve never done it before, you can bring your dog with you as long as it is six months old or older and we’ll help train your dog to get wet and have a good time.” Todd Morey, Event Manager

DockDogs WorldWide continues Friday with the Big Air Wave 2 and Speed Retrieve. That all starts at 10 am on 3rd and Main in Downtown Joplin.