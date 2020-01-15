Dog stolen from Joplin Humane Society day before adoption

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is working to find two men who stole a dog from the shelter on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Human Society Officials said two men took a dog named “Lillie McCoy” from the big dog area, right at the shelter’s closing time.

Lillie was scheduled to leave Wednesday morning to go to her new adoptive family.

Officials updated the post, saying they have a “good lead” on the person who stole Lillie, thanks to an anonymous citizen who contacted the shelter with “very useful information.”

The post continues to say that the person they are looking for is Lillie’s previous owner.

Camera video of suspects

If you have any additional information on the situation, you can call 417-623-3642.