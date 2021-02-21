Dog park passes being sold in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is selling dog park passes for its 2021 season.

The Parr Hill Dog Park is located at 18th and Kansas and gives dogs and their owners a safe place to play year round.

The park is split into two sections for small and big dogs.

“Red Collar Pet Foods” is partnering with the city to sponsor the park and will be adding new amenities.

Paul Bloomberg, Director of Parks and Recreation, says, “With dog parks there are muddy areas and we are looking at the areas on what we can do to prevent the mud a little bit better than what we have now. So maybe looking at some turf areas underneath the shade umbrella.”

To register for the Parr Hill Dog Park go to the Athletic Complex.

Anyone wanting to sign up must bring their dogs current license showing the animal is registered.. a copy of vaccination records and paperwork showing the dog is spayed or neutered.

It costs $10 per year and the park is open from 7 A.M. until 11 P.M.