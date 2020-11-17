Dog park constructed at Joplin Bungalows

JOPLIN, Mo. — Residents of the Joplin Bungalows now have a place to walk their dogs, and they don’t have far to go to get there.

A dog park has been built on the grounds of the development. It helps residents because animals can play a major role in the mental health of their owners.

Debbie Markman, Resource Development Director, Economic Security Corporation, said, “Finding a home where that person could bring their pet along with them, so we wanted to be very open and with that you know, you want to have an area that is pet friendly too.”

The bungalows are a housing development for senior citizens and veterans, including disabled veterans.