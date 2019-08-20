DoD recognizes Carterville for supporting employees in the National Guard and Reserves

Carterville, Mo. —Carterville has been honored by Department of Defense for extraordinary support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an agency of the Department of Defense, recognized the City of Carterville with an “Above and Beyond” award. The award is in recognition of their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserves.

The presentation ceremony was conducted during the annual ESGR Awards Banquet on Friday. The award is one of the highest awards given to employers. Employers that have attained this level of support are those that provide pay and benefits “Above and Beyond” what is required by law.

The keynote speakers were BG William Blaylock, Commanding General, 35th Infantry Division, and Col. Charlie Hausman, Commander, Combat Aviation Brigade, 35th Infantry Division. Both thanked the employers for their support of the Guard and Reserve. They explained the complexities of mobilizing units for deployment and the impact on civilian employers.

More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by calling (James Carver at 816-337-8175).