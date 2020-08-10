Documentary inspired by Cow Creek Skirmish to be made

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A documentary inspired by Crawford County’s Cow Creek Living History Reenactment is going to be made.

The Crawford County Historical Museum made the decision to cancel this year’s living history re-enactment.

But they said the show must go on.

The museum will film the documentary highlighting the Cow Creek Skirmish in 1864.

Amanda Minton, Crawford County Historical Museum, said, “We want to do something different, we feel that living history needs to be presented to students, to the public and so we decided to virtual.”

Minton says the plan is to have the film completed by October so local schools can use it as an educational material.

The museum is looking for donations to fund the production, for more information on how to donate follow the link below.

https://www.crawfordcountymuseum.com

620-231-1440