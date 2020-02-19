Doctors say the post-Chiefs Super Bowl ‘happiness hangover’ is real

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy, fans are feeling the affects.

One doctor at the University of Kansas Medical Center said “happiness hangover” is very real. It’s a sort of sadness after becoming world champions. Now fans are wondering, “What’s next?”

It’s no secret Kansas City has been on a bit of a high from the big Super Bowl win to confetti flying at the victory parade.

“It was total elation,” Chiefs fan Mark Higbee said.

“I was pretty hyped, I was super excited,” Chiefs fan Cameron Schefter said.

But all good things must come to an end, leaving some fans feeling super “low” or empty.

“It just kind of, kind of died out. It’s just like, ‘What now?,'” Schefter said.

“It is a real thing,” Dr. Gregory Nawalanic said.

Nawalanic said that’s completely normal. It’s known as the “post-adrenaline drop” or “happiness hangover.”

“It’s normal to experience it because the human brain isn’t made to be running on the highs of a major life event for a long amount of time,” Nawalanic said.

He said this doesn’t just apply to Super Bowl wins. The “happiness hangover” can happen after a big life event or even something small, like a fun weekend.

“On Sunday night a lot of people get a little anxious,” Nawalanic said. “They get a little sad that the weekend’s over. Monday’s coming.”

From the “Sunday scaries” to a wedding or graduation, Nawalanic said if the blues lingers for longer than two or three weeks, it’s time to seek clinical help.

“Activity is the enemy of sadness and the blues,” Nawalanic said. “So the more you can engage with friends and family, the more you can engage in activities you enjoy.”

Employees at “Made in KC” have seen some fans coping through retail therapy. Capturing that Super Bowl feeling in a championship shirt, hat or painting to keep forever.

“The crowds have slowly been smaller and smaller and smaller,” employee Taylor Becvar said. “And so like everybody’s going back to their normal average day.”

Others are using a tip from Nawalanic: looking ahead to the next big play.

“I’m waiting for another KC team to do it again,” Schefter said.

Nawalanic said it’s also important to remember why you watch football or sports in the first place. The reason is because it’s fun and you want to support your team.