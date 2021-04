FOUR STATE AREA — Preventing covid-19 may not be the only reason to wear a mask outdoors this Spring.

Doctors say it can make a big difference in another kind of fight, the one against allergies. If you have them, then you know all too well how bad the pollen count and other outside allergens are right now.

Doctors say a snug-fitting mask could be the solution. They also recommend wearing sunglasses to keep irritants from getting in your eyes.