Doctors find spider in Missouri woman’s ear

(WFLA/KSHB)- A Missouri woman thought she had water in her ear after getting an allergy shot. But when she went to see a doctor, they told her it was a highly venomous spider, 41 Action News reports.

Susie Torres said she first noticed some discomfort in her ear on Tuesday morning.

“I woke up Tuesday hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear. It was like when you went swimming and you have all of that water in your ear,” she told Fox 4.

When she went to get it checked out, a medical assistant found the brown recluse spider.

“She ran out and said I’m going to get a couple more people,” Susie Torres recalled in an interview with the news station. “She then said, ‘I think you have an insect in there.’”

Doctors used tools to remove the dime-sized insect from her ear. They said she was not bitten by the creepy crawler, but a bite from this type of insect can cause itching, muscle pain, increased sweating, headaches, nausea and/or a fever, and should be treated by a medical professional, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Torres says she does not know where the spider came from and that she plans to take a few precautions before she goes to bed.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night, because I did not have any ear plugs,” said Torres. “I’m pretty terrified of spiders.”