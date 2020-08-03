Doctor is recognized for his organ donation efforts

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Freeman Hospital Physician has received honors for his organ donation efforts.

The Midwest Transplant Network honored Intensivist Dr. Guy Grabau with the individual excellence in donation award on Friday, July 24.

MTN thanked Grabau for his dedication and commitment to partnering with the organization on behalf of the Freeman patients and families who generously give the gift of organ, tissue and eye donation.

Freeman Health System honored donors and the gifts they gave through organ, eye and tissue donation.