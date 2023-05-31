Investigators identified the body as Dr. John Forsyth, 49, who police say died from a gunshot wound.

Forsyth was reported missing on May 21st after he failed to show up for work that morning at “Mercy Hospital” in Cassville.

Last week, police found his vehicle parked in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville.

They said the doors were unlocked and inside they found his wallet, two phones, a laptop and other personal items.

The investigation is ongoing.