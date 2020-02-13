Closings
Doc's Stop putting convenience back in convenience store

by: Lauren Johnson

JOPLIN, Mo. — Rain or shine, one Joplin gas station will pump your gas so you won’t have to.

Doc’s Stop on 32nd Street recently transitioned to a full service gas station.

That means all you have to do is pull up to a pump and owner Paul Schaefer or one of his employees will fill up your car.

Business has been steady since Paul decided to add the old-fashioned amenity.

And it’s helped him connect to his customers.

Paul Schaefer, Owner, Doc’s Stop, said, “We want to put convenience back in convenience store. It’s just something I like doing and the people seem to like it.”

Paul pumps gas every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The gas station is located at 2703 East 32nd Street.

