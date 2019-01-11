DNR limits testing for chemical near Fantastic Caverns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR10) - The Department of Natural Resources will keep it's focus near the area where TCE was found. You may recall TCE was found in Fantastic Caverns and surrounding areas.

KOLR10 was first told about the high levels discovered by Fantastic Caverns last November. After the news broke, many homeowners near the cave began asking the Department of Natural Resources to test their well water for TCE.

The DNR states the former Litton Systems plant near the Springfield-Branson Regional Airport is the source of the TCE issue from decades ago.

Recent test results show 146 private wells around the area were tested and three tested positive for TCE above the maximum contamination level, and 30 tested positive for the chemical below the maximum contamination level.

Now, due to being inundated with requests, they will limit where they run their tests. DNR says they are getting a lot of calls from residences outside the mapped area and don't have the resources to handle the calls and are concentrating on the homes inside the target area.

A spokesperson says the department will be analyzing data from the nearly 200 wells sampled in the focus area in the coming month to determine the next steps.

