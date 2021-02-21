JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after a disturbance leads to a standoff in Joplin.

Police were called to 1510 South Picher for a disturbance with a weapon Saturday night.

Police say when they got to the home — no one inside would cooperate.

Before midnight officers began asking people inside the home to come out — some left the home and were detained.

Investigators later called in swat to clear the home.

After 2 A.M. Sunday swat teams began using flash-bangs to clear the home.

Authorities arrested two people for outstanding warrants and detained nine others.

No one was injured in the hours-long standoff.