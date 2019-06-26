District judge approves revised settlement between Oklahoma and Teva Pharmaceuticals

OKLAHOMA —

A district judge approves a revised $85 million settlement between Teva Pharmaceuticals and the State of Oklahoma.

The money will be used in the fight against the opioid epidemic in the state.

The settlement was initially reached in late May, but a judge finally approved it Monday. It had been held up over where the money should go.

In the agreement, Teva has agreed not to employ or contract with sales representatives to promote opioids in Oklahoma, and will not use speakers, key opinion leaders, or lectures to promote opioids.

But Teva, which is one of the world’s largest makers of generic drugs, denied any wrongdoing.

The State of Oklahoma has proposed a 30-year opioid epidemic battle plan costing an estimated $17.5 billion.

Monday’s agreement calls for the $85 million, minus attorney fees, to be used under that plan.