Disposing of your electronics incorrectly could cost you

Many of us will use the holiday weekend to catch up on spring cleaning. And that includes getting rid of computers and other electronic devices. But if you don’t do that correctly, it could cost you, literally.

This time of the year its out with the old and in with the new. That not only goes for individuals, but companies and even school districts. But SNC Squared CEO John Motazedi says you’re asking for trouble if you just through the old one in the trash or give it away. Motazedi says people are counting on you to not destroy all that information so they can steal your identity.

“The most important thing is there is information there specifically about you, there’s people that actually go dumpster diving for computers because they can actually pull that information out and literally load your hard drive and get that information of of it, that’s where a lot of identity theft attacks are carried out,” says John Motazedi.

Some recycling experts say, on average, only a fraction of the sensitive information on electronics is properly eliminated.

If you think a personal computer is the only way someone can steal your information, think again. Many of today’s copying machines can contain valuable information.

“Let’s assume you’re a doctor’s office or you’re a bank and you have that information sitting on a copier and you have all these account numbers on copiers, you have patient information and records on copiers, that is very valuable to someone that’s looking for that information,” says Motazedi.

He says even fax machines and scanners these days can contain hard drives. And many people keep spare hard drives around the house or business, those too can contain information that can cost you if it gets into the wrong hands.