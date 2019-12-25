Dispensary customers steal donation jar full of money; community members rally to refill it

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was caught on camera stealing a dispensary’s tip jar that was being used to raise money for veterans and disabled medical marijuana patients.

“It was only a couple feet away from one of our bud tenders,” Landon Rooney, the manager of Doc Green’s dispensary, said.

Rooney is talking about a sneaky heist that was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad,” Rooney said.

In the footage, you see a woman slide the store’s tip jar into her purse right in front of the employees at the counter.

“They actually came back in and tried to proceed purchasing product from us with our stolen money,” Rooney said.

That’s when Rooney said they called 911 and the two made a run for it, getting away with hundreds of dollars that Rooney said was supposed to go to a good cause.

“We sponsor patients, veterans and disabled people who are kind of in need,” Rooney said. “Our bud tenders, back when we first started that instead of taking tips, that’s what we were going to use it for.”

Doc Green’s employees posted the video to Facebook and as soon as customers heard about it, they wanted to help.

“Two days before Christmas. I tell ya what man, the Grinch wouldn’t do something this bad,” Anthony Price, a customer, said. “I really had no plans of coming over here for the next few days, but here I am. I’m going to try and help them get that money back inside that jar.”

On top of that, the local grow Sage Farms donated $200 to the jar, which is about how much was stolen.

Rooney said they are pressing charges and police are investigating.