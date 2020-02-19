Discovery of weapons leads to search of all Carthage schools

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An investigation in Carthage centers around two weapons found on school property.

A staff member found the first gun last night.

They called in Police, prompting a search that lead to the discovery of a second gun.

The canvas involved Carthage Police and Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and A K-9 from the Joplin Police Department.

Both weapons were found in a grassy area not far from the South Tech Center.

Mark Baker, R-9 Superintendent, said, “It’s very close to the edge of the property line to the East so we really don’t know exactly why or how it happened.”

CPD Chief Greg Dagnan, said, “We actually searched not only that area but every school – we searched the perimeter around there so we want to make sure every school is safe.”

Authorities stressed there were no safety risks to students and the school day went on as normal.