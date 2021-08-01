Disc Golf tournament in Neosho brings in 160 participants

NEOSHO, Mo. — A disc golf tournament is back for the fifth year in Neosho.

The Neosho Little Big Show Tournament took place Sunday, with 160 participants making it their biggest event yet.

This year, over 20 sponsors, along with the city of Neosho, allowed organizers to give out over $4,000 in added cash for the tournament, which goes towards payouts for equipment.

Jared Brown, Board Member, Neosho Disc Golf Club, says, “Disc Golfing is really big in this community. Just as members of our club, we have around 65, but then, we have people that are out here daily just playing disc golf as is along with the other cities that are close. Joplin has a big community, Monett has one as well and over in Miami.”

The Neosho Disc Golf Club runs seven to eight tournaments a year, but Brown says the Little Big Show is the biggest event.