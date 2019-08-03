Disaster recovery centers comes to CJ for those affected by recent storms

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – As recovery continues for those affected by recent natural disasters in Southwest Missouri, FEMA will lend a helping hand.

Carl Junction’s Community Center will host a disaster recovery center from August 5th to 7th to provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians whose homes or businesses were affected by natural disasters from April 29th to July 5th.

Recovery specialists will help survivors of flooding, severe storms and tornadoes by providing available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors with their applications.

“They can learn about other programs such as disaster unemployment assistance, DUA. Anyone who suffered damage as a result of the storm that took place during that same incident period. They may be eligible for up to 26 weeks of disaster unemployment.” Hattie Stallworth, FEMA Media Relations Specialist

FEMA will be set up inside the Carl Junction Community Center, which is located at 303 North Main Street in Carl Junction.

Before visiting the center, FEMA asks residents to register online through disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362