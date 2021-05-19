Disaster preparedness the focus of discussion at Joplin event

JOPLIN, Mo. (KODE) – Officials with Ozark Center and Show-Me Hope put the focus on emergency preparedness tonight in Joplin.

“Ready in Three” is a training course involving a three-step program.

It recommends having a plan of action for you and your family, as well as an emergency kit consisting of sturdy shoes, a hard hat, silver blanket and personal hygiene items.

Folks are also urged to have a battery powered radio so they can listen for important information.

Training instructors say preparing now can help reduce stress before, during and after an emergency.

“What we find is that being prepared brings peace of mind. If you’re prepared for any disaster — it can be a flood, a tornado, it can be a fire, an ice storm, power outage, it can be a terrorist event or a mass shooting — It doesn’t necessarily have to be a (natural) disaster. So, we just say emergency preparedness brings peace of mind,” says Debbie Fitzgerald, Director of Crisis Services at Ozark Center.

Fitzgerald says it’s also important for families to conduct periodic emergency drills with their children at home.