Disaster declaration issued for Barry and McDonald County due to past spring storms

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Two counties in the four states are given a disaster declaration.

The “Secretarial Disaster Designation” declared in Arkansas now includes Barry and McDonald counties in southwest Missouri.

As of August 12th, 2021, the two counties can qualify for emergency loan assistance from the Farm Service Agency to offset any physical or production loss due to severe storms this past spring.

It’s due to excessive rain, flash flooding, high winds and lightning that hit the area from April 1st through June 11th.