SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Practice makes perfect when it comes to looking and interviewing for your first job.

Students from across southeast Kansas learned a lot about that process today.

Kaleb Carpenter is a junior at Northeast High School and will have a big decision to make next year, what to do with the rest of his life.

“CDL, Key Industry and Kansas Care.”

He and many other students with disabilities are getting an idea what’s out there when he starts his post high school life.

That’s the purpose behind the annual disability mentoring day at Pittsburg’s Memorial Hall.

Where a host of area businesses, like Watco for instance, send representatives to meet one on one with potential employees.

Jennifer Little, Watco Recruiting Coordinator, said, “Just getting to interact with the students, they all have different personalities, they all have different backgrounds and what they want to do when they graduate, so it’s just kind of fun to talk to them and see what they’re interested in and definitely see if we’re a good fit for what they want to do as well.”

“There are a hundred thirty students from 11 area high schools Southeast Kansas high schools taking part in this 14th annual event.”

And for some of these students, they’ll stay in the classroom, either in college or a trade school, options that weren’t there just a few years ago.

Carpenter said, “Talking to kids from other places, getting to know what kind of opportunities there are.”