Dirk Deaton pre-files several bills for 2020

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Killing animals on property owners land could be much easier with advanced technology made available if a pre-filed bill passes.

Missouri State Representative Dirk Deaton has pre-filed House Bill 17-95.

The legislation would make it legal for land owners or their designated agent to use thermal imaging or night vision devices to kill what the bill defines as “nuisance predators.”

This would include hogs, coyotes, skunks, and raccoons.

Dirk Deaton said, “We’ve seen a lot of issues even in this area with danger to life and property. Cattle specifically and of course we know as the hog problem has increased across the state, they are very destructive to property, especially at night. SO this is something that would help our land owners protect their property.”

The other two bills Deaton has pre-filed are House Bill 16-30, which would lower the age someone could get a concealed carry permit from 19 to 18, and House Bill 17-85, which would impose work requirements for food stamps for able-bodied adults.