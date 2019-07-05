DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KSNF-TV

Our station, KSN, is blacked out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers.

The satellite service provider unilaterally dropped the network and local community programming for over 120 stations across the United States. DIRECTV refused to accept an offer of extension or a new agreement with Nexstar Broadcasting. While Nexstar is hopeful to reach an agreement soon, it is uncertain how long the outage will last.

DIRECTV subscribers could miss programing like the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Nascar Race, America’s Got Talent, Songland, American Ninja Warrior, and your local news.

Please contact AT&T and DIRECTV directly and demand they bring KSN back on air.

The number to call is 855-937-9469.