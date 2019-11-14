Dire need for disability educators

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A growing trend in education across the country is being felt in Southeast Kansas — educators critically needed for a group of students who often get overlooked.

There’s a national shortage of teachers for students with visual and hearing impairments.

Currently, Kansas does not offer any programs training teachers in this specialized field.

Greenbush, an educational service center in Southeast Kansas, places these special educators in classrooms to assist with students’ unique needs.

Directors say little knowledge of the field plays a role in the number of vacant positions.

“These are very specialized fields that we are looking for and at times people aren’t aware as a teacher there are these opportunities available for them,” said Alice Corn assistant director of special education.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, nearly $30,000 per teacher is award to school districts for special educators.

Of the 70,000 students identified for special education, less than two-percent of those students have some form of visual or hearing impairments.